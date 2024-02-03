President Joe Biden wins South Carolina Democratic Primary, NBC News projects

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the U.S. economy and his administration's effort to revive American manufacturing, during his visit in Flex LTD, a factory that makes solar energy microinverters, in West Columbia, South Carolina, July 6, 2023.

President Joe Biden has won the South Carolina Democratic primary, NBC News projects.

Running against Biden were House Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., and self-help author and 2020 Democratic candidate Marianne Williamson.

"In 2020, it was the voters of South Carolina who proved the pundits wrong, breathed new life into our campaign, and set us on the path to winning the Presidency," Biden said in a statement following the results.

"Now in 2024, the people of South Carolina have spoken again and I have no doubt that you have set us on the path to winning the Presidency again — and making Donald Trump a loser — again."

The state's Republican presidential primary will be Feb. 24, pitting South Carolina's former governor, Nikki Haley, against former President Donald Trump.

Democrats will proportionally award 55 delegates based on the results of Saturday's primary. The party's eventual nominee will need 1,968 total delegates nationwide to secure the nomination.

Biden's win was widely expected, given his incumbent advantage and sizable lead in polls going into Election Day.

The president also has a track record of success in Democratic primaries in the Palmetto State: His 2020 victory in that year's primary helped pave his way to the nomination.

Results are still coming in, but the eventual tally will offer the Biden campaign and the Democratic party, their first ballot box measure of how well the president is faring among key Democratic party constituencies.

It will also offer his campaign tailwind as he heads into the next contest in Nevada on Tuesday, where 36 delegates are up for grabs. The president has a campaign event scheduled in Las Vegas on Sunday.

South Carolina holds open primaries, which means any voter registered in the state is permitted to vote in either party's primary.

Historically, New Hampshire has held the first Democratic primary. But the Democratic National Committee switched the official order under the direction of Biden.

The president did not win the 2020 Democratic primary in New Hampshire.

The DNC argued that South Carolina's demographic diversity was more representative of the Democratic Party than New Hampshire, which would make the state a more accurate reflection of a campaign's health.

