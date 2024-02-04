Stock futures are little changed ahead of busy week of corporate earnings: Live updates
Stock futures were flat on Sunday evening as Wall Street looks to build on another positive week.
Futures tied to the S&P 500 dipped less than 0.1%. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial average ticked up eight points, or less than 0.1%, while Nasdaq 100 futures slipped less than 0.1%.
The moves come after the three major averages rose for the 13th week out of 14, powered by a stronger-than-expected January jobs report and solid earnings reports from Microsoft and Meta Platforms. The gains came even though Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday that the central bank would likely not cut rates in March, as some traders had been expecting.
"The fundamental narrative survived a robust stress test this week and it's hard to poke a hole in either the earnings power of US tech or the broader growth/inflation tradeoff ... the tactical setup, however, looks demanding and I'm a bit doubtful the next few months will sustain the same degree of upside torque that we witnessed in the past few months," Tony Pasquariello, global head of hedge fund coverage at Goldman Sachs, said in a note to clients on Saturday.
This week has another full slate of earnings, including McDonald's on Monday and Ford on Tuesday.
Traders will also be keeping an eye on the Middle East, where the U.S. began airstrikes in Iraq and Syria on Friday. National security adviser Jake Sullivan told NBC News' "Meet the Press" on Sunday that the U.S. plans to make "additional strikes" against Iran-backed groups.
Fed will move 'carefully' on rate cuts, Powell tells 60 minutes
In an interview with CBS' "60 Minutes" on Sunday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that the Fed would move "carefully" on lowering interest rates and indicated that the market may be betting on too many cuts.
"We want to see more evidence that inflation is moving sustainably down to 2%," Powell added. "Our confidence is rising. We just want some more confidence before we take that very important step of beginning to cut interest rates," Powell told 60 Minutes' Scott Pelley, according to a transcript from CBS.
"We'll update [the outlook] at the March meeting. I will say, though, nothing has happened in the meantime that would lead me to think that people would dramatically change their forecasts," Powell added.
Week in review
Here are the market stats from last week:
- The Dow gained 1.43% for the week, its fourth positive week in a row.
- The S&P 500 gained 1.38% for the week, its fourth positive week in a row.
- The Nasdaq Composite gained 1.12% for the week, its fourth positive week in a row.
- All three major averages have risen in 13 of the past 14 weeks.
Stock futures open flat
Stock futures were quiet when trading began at 6 p.m. in New York, with the three major futures contracts all trading within 0.1% of their previous close.
