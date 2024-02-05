Mad Money

Cramer's Lightning Round: 'Hold off' on Kroger

Julie Coleman@itsjuliecoleman
Key Points
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Icahn Enterprises' year-to-date stock performance.

Icahn Enterprises: "IEP, I have no idea what it really owns. I will not recommend stocks on Mad Money when I do not know what they own."

AST SpaceMobile's year-to-date stock performance.

AST SpaceMobile: "I don't see any way shape or form that they're going to be making money, so I'm going to have to hold off that one."

GSK's year-to-date stock performnace.

GSK: "I think GSK is going even higher than it is right now. It's been a terrific winner of late...I'm a believer in GSK."

Kroger's year-to-date stock performance.

Kroger: "Normally I would say we're fine with Kroger, but the CFO just quit. And I got to find out what the heck is going on...We're going to hold off right now for Kroger."

Parker-Hannifin's year-to-date stock performance.

Parker-Hannifin: "I think PH is a remarkable company."

BigCommerce's year-to-date stock performance.

BigCommerce: "No, we got Amazon."

