Cramer's Lightning Round: 'Hold off' on Kroger

Icahn Enterprises : "IEP, I have no idea what it really owns. I will not recommend stocks on Mad Money when I do not know what they own."

AST SpaceMobile : "I don't see any way shape or form that they're going to be making money, so I'm going to have to hold off that one."

GSK : "I think GSK is going even higher than it is right now. It's been a terrific winner of late...I'm a believer in GSK."

Kroger : "Normally I would say we're fine with Kroger, but the CFO just quit. And I got to find out what the heck is going on...We're going to hold off right now for Kroger."

Parker-Hannifin : "I think PH is a remarkable company."

BigCommerce : "No, we got Amazon."