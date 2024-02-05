Shares of Italy's UniCredit jump 10% and hit eight-year high on earnings beat

A logo on the UniCredit SpA headquarters in Milan, Italy, on Saturday Jan. 22, 2022.

Shares of Italian bank UniCredit hit their highest level since 2015 on Monday, after announcing that it would return 8.6 billion euros ($9.2 billion) to investors on the back of higher-than-expected profits.

The Milan-based bank shared details of the planned payout after reporting fourth-quarter profits of 1.9 billion euros, almost three times analysts' expectations.

Shares of the stock were up 10% by 11 a.m. London time.

The payout, which will be delivered through a combination of buybacks and dividends, follows a strong year for the bank, which has been buoyed by higher interest rates.