Snap to lay off 10% of global workforce, around 500 employees

Co-founder and CEO of Snap Inc. Evan Spiegel attends the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on online child sexual exploitation at the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, U.S., January 31, 2024.

Social media company Snap said Monday that it will lay off 10% of its global workforce, or around 500 employees, in part to "promote in-person collaboration."

The Snapchat maker's shares fell nearly 3% in morning trading. The company has executed multiple rounds of layoffs since 2022, most recently in November, when it trimmed a small number of product employees.

Snap expects it will incur charges ranging from $55 million to $75 million, according to a regulatory filing.

The company's last major round of cuts was in August 2022, when it laid off 20% of staff and restructured its business lines.