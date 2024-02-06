Cramer's Lightning Round: Palantir is a buy

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Wolfspeed: "Losing too much money, second-rate player."
PureCycle: "They're not making any money."
Otter Tail: "I say buy, buy, buy."
Liberty Energy: "Very inexpensive stock, don't really get it...this is a good company, I want you to stick with it."
Palantir: "[buy, buy, buy!]"
AvalonBay Communities: "Buy it...I think AvalonBay right here is done going down, that's a gutsy call by me."
Herbalife: "No, no. We got to step up our game....not good enough."
