Amid rocky FAFSA rollout, Education Department looks to smooth the so-far bumpy debut — 'too little, too late,' expert says

The U.S. Department of Education announced Monday it is introducing a "FAFSA College Support Strategy" with additional personnel, funding, resources and technology to help colleges process the new Free Application for Federal Student Aid forms after the rollout was repeatedly complicated by a number of setbacks.

"We are determined to get this right," U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said in a statement. "We must, and we will."

However, the consensus among college financial aid administrators seems to be that it is "too little, too late," said higher education expert Mark Kantrowitz.

Under the new strategy, federal experts will work with high-need institutions, including historically Black colleges, to make sure they have the tools they need to process applicant data, the department said on the press call Monday. It will also offer a "concierge service" to answer questions from colleges about the new form and help schools drive FAFSA completion so students can get their aid packages in time.

Last week, the Department of Education said colleges won't receive FAFSA applicant information until early March, instead of late January as initially estimated, potentially delaying financial aid award letters until April or later.