Elon Musk's X funds Gina Carano lawsuit vs. Disney, Lucasfilm over ‘Mandalorian’ firing

Gina Carano as Cara Dune in the "The Mandalorian," a Star Wars series on Disney+.

Elon Musk's company X is funding a new lawsuit filed by actor Gina Carano over her firing from the Disney+ streaming TV series "The Mandalorian" after she shared a controversial social media post

Carano sued Disney and its Lucasfilm subsidiary in Los Angeles federal court over her termination from the "Star Wars" franchise series in February 2021.

The suit, which alleges wrongful discharge and sex discrimination, seeks Carano's reinstatement in "The Mandalorian," and monetary damages for the loss of her past pay and her future employment as a result of her termination.

Carano was booted from the series after she shared a post on Instagram and TikTok that implied conservatives in the United States were being treated like Jewish people in Nazi Germany.

The actor previously had sparked online backlash for her posts on X, formerly known as Twitter, that criticized Covid-19 lockdowns and mask mandates, for updating her Twitter bio with the words "beep/bop/boop," and criticizing "Black Lives Matter" protestors.

Musk in August had said that X would fund the legal bills of X users "if you were unfairly treated by your employer due to posting or liking something on this platform."

The lawsuit begins, "A short time ago in a galaxy not so far away, Defendants made it clear that only one orthodoxy in thought, speech, or action was acceptable in their empire, and that those who dared to question or failed to fully comply would not be tolerated."