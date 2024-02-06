ESPN, Fox and Warner Bros. Discovery to launch joint sports streaming platform this year

- ESPN, Fox and Warner Bros. Discovery plan to launch a joint sports streaming service later this year, sources told CNBC.
Walt Disney's ESPN, Fox and Warner Bros. Discovery plan to launch a joint sports streaming service this fall, sources told CNBC on Tuesday.
The platform does not yet have a name or a price.
The competitors expect to form the joint service at a time when the value of sports media rights is spiking, but viewers have moved away from watching on traditional cable.
Disney, in particular, has suffered from a shift away from its ESPN network, and sought new ways to revive the business.
This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.