ESPN, Fox and Warner Bros. Discovery to launch joint sports streaming platform this year

Walt Disney 's ESPN, Fox and Warner Bros. Discovery plan to launch a joint sports streaming service this fall, sources told CNBC on Tuesday.

The platform does not yet have a name or a price.

The competitors expect to form the joint service at a time when the value of sports media rights is spiking, but viewers have moved away from watching on traditional cable.

Disney, in particular, has suffered from a shift away from its ESPN network, and sought new ways to revive the business.

