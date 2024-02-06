European markets set for higher open despite unclear rate cut outlook

European markets are heading for a higher open Tuesday as investor confidence remains robust despite the lack of a clear timetable for interest rate cuts.

Regional markets closed slightly lower Monday as investors digested the latest comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell in which he said the central bank would likely move at a considerably slower pace on rate cuts than the market expects.

Overnight, China and Hong Kong stocks jumped Tuesday as authorities in the world's second-largest economy took measures to arrest a recent sell-off in its equities, while most Asia-Pacific markets declined.

Meanwhile, U.S. stock futures hovered near the flatline overnight following a sell-off spurred by higher bond yields and worries that the Fed may not cut rates as much as Wall Street had hoped.