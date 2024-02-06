Harvard-trained nutrition expert: If I could only prioritize one food in my diet, it'd be this

Meat is good for you. There are experts who might disagree with me, and many researchers continue to search for evidence linking meat to heart disease, for example.

But as a Harvard-trained, board-certified psychiatrist specializing in nutritional and metabolic psychiatry, I've long been curious about the relationship between food and brain health, as well as overall well-being. And in my research, I've yet to find a credible, plausible health argument against eating meat of any kind (including red meat, seafood, and poultry).

In fact, no other food group is nutritious enough, safe enough, or geographically accessible enough to recommend as the healthy foundation of the optimal human diet.

So if I could only afford to buy food from one food group, I'd prioritize meat.