This is the secret to a long-lasting relationship—think of love as 'a nutritionally balanced diet,' psychology professor says

Any tool that offers a shortcut to happier relationships is bound to be popular, and the Love Languages quiz is no different.

Created 30 years ago by Gary Chapman, author of "The 5 Love Languages: How to Express Heartfelt Commitment to Your Mate," the questionnaire in the book reveals how you most like to receive love. The five results are:

acts of service

physical touch

quality time

receiving gifts

words of affirmation

Knowing your partner's love language, and them knowing yours, can improve communication and help you both feel more appreciated, the book claims.

The theory has enjoyed renewed popularity on TikTok, where the hashtag #lovelanguage has 5.5 billion views.

A new paper published in Current Directions in Psychological Science suggests perhaps Chapman's book overstates its claims.

"There is no evidence for the three central claims that the book makes — that we have a 'preferred love language,' that there are five of them, and that people are happier if their partner 'speaks' their language," says Emily Impett, a psychology professor at the University of Toronto, Mississauga and co-author of the study.

Impett and her co-authors evaluated existing research on love languages and found that most people use and feel support by a mix of all five.

A "balanced diet" of affection is needed in order to cultivate long-lasting love, the study says.

"Thinking of love as a nutritionally balanced diet keeps all expressions of love on the menu and invites partners to share what they need at a given point in time," Impett says.