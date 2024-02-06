Senate probe zeroes in on Harlan Crow tax deductions for superyacht used for Clarence Thomas vacations

Clarence Thomas, associate justice of the U.S. Supreme Court, listens during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. Al Drago | Bloomberg | Getty Images

WASHINGTON — Billionaire real estate executive Harlan Crow's super yacht was registered with U.S. and British maritime authorities as a pleasure vessel -- and not commercial -- during years when Crow also reported to the IRS that the mega yacht was a money-losing business venture, documents obtained by CNBC reveal. How Crow uses his 160 foot yacht has drawn the attention of Senate Finance Committee investigators, who are probing Crow's financial and personal ties to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. Thomas and his wife Ginni Thomas have taken several cruises aboard the ship, the Michaela Rose, including trips around Indonesia and New Zealand. Thomas did not report the lavish trips as gifts on his government disclosure forms, saying he considered them to be personal travel with friends. On Tuesday, Senate Finance Committee chairman Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) sent a 12-page letter to Crow's attorney, detailing new evidence that he said, "raises serious concerns regarding the tax treatment of Mr. Crow's luxury assets, including tax deductions related to the personal recreational use of his superyacht for his benefit and that of his wealthy and powerful friends."

Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR) speaks during a news conference after the first Democratic luncheon meeting since COVID-19 restrictions went into effect on Capitol Hill in Washington, April 13, 2021. Erin Scott | Reuters

Tax records obtained by ProPublica show that the Crow family took millions of dollars worth of business tax deductions on the yacht between 2003 and 2015, through a company they reported to the IRS as an active yacht chartering business. Rochelle Charter, Inc., which was formed by the Crow family to lease out the yacht, reported tax-deductible business losses in 10 of the 13 years for which ProPublic has records. In order for business losses to be deducted from federal income taxes, a company must be engaged in an actual business with paying customers. In his letter to Crow, Wyden wrote, "I fail to see how it is appropriate for a taxpayer to assert to the Internal Revenue Service that a superyacht with registrations indicating it is not engaged in trade can generate losses from purported for-profit yacht charter services." Asked by CNBC Monday to comment on the deductions, including whether there is evidence that the Michaela Rose has ever chartered the yacht or registered it as a commercial vessel, a spokesman for the office of Harlan Crow responded with a statement. "Mr. Crow engages professional accounting firms to prepare his tax returns and complies with tax law in good faith. Any suggestion to the contrary is baseless and defamatory," said the spokesman.