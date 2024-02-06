Appeals court denies Trump immunity in DC election case

Former President Donald Trump does not have presidential immunity from prosecution on criminal charges related to his efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss, a federal appeals court unanimously ruled Tuesday.

"We cannot accept that the office of the Presidency places its former occupants above the law for all time thereafter," a three-judge panel wrote in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

The ruling is the latest major legal loss for Trump, who is the front-runner for the Republican presidential nomination. He is expected to quickly ask the Supreme Court to overturn the decision.

The legal battle over Trump's immunity claim stems from the criminal election interference case being prosecuted by special counsel Jack Smith in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C.

Trump is charged in the case with four counts of crimes including conspiracy to defraud the United States and conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding. He has pleaded not guilty.

In Tuesday's ruling, the appeals panel rejected three separate immunity arguments Trump's lawyers made "both as a categorical defense to federal criminal prosecutions of former Presidents and as applied to this case in particular."

"For the purpose of this criminal case, former President Trump has become citizen Trump, with all of the defenses of any other criminal defendant," the panel wrote in the 57-page opinion.

"But any executive immunity that may have protected him while he served as President no longer protects him against this prosecution," they wrote.

Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung decried the ruling, claiming in a statement that without "complete" presidential immunity, "every future President who leaves office will be immediately indicted by the opposing party."

Smith's prosecution "violates the Constitution and threatens the bedrock of our Republic," Cheung said. He added, "President Trump respectfully disagrees with the DC Circuit's decision and will appeal it in order to safeguard the Presidency and the Constitution."