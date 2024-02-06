World's biggest chipmaker TSMC to open second Japan factory with backing from Sony, Toyota

TSMC on Tuesday said it will open a second manufacturing plant in Japan with backing from technology giant Sony and automaker Toyota .

Japan Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing, Inc. (JASM), the manufacturing operation majority-owned by TSMC, will begin building the new factory this year and aims to bring it into operation by the end of 2027.

TSMC said the overall investment in JASM, factoring in a first facility that is set to begin operation this year, will exceed $20 billion. The figure includes the contributions of other venture partners.