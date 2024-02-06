Treasury yields dip as uncertainty over rate cut outlook persists

At 6:03 a.m. ET, the yield on the 10-year Treasury was down slightly at 4.162%. The 2-year Treasury yield was last over 1 basis point lower at 4.458%.

U.S. Treasury yields fell on Tuesday as questions over the path ahead for interest rate cuts lingered and investors considered the likelihood of rate cuts not taking place until later than expected.

Investors have been fretting over the timeline for interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve. This comes as concerns about elevated rates dragging the U.S. economy into a recession have continued.

Some traders had been hoping for rate cuts as soon as March, but recent comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell dampened these expectations. Markets were last pricing in just a 16.5% chance of a rate cut taking place then, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool.

After the Fed meeting last week, Powell suggested that while rate cuts are likely to take place this year, the probability of that happening in March was low.

He then reiterated that over the weekend, noting that the pace of rate cuts would probably be slower than markets are expecting, and the Fed would take a cautious approach.

Several Fed officials are due to speak this week and investors are hoping for further insights into the path ahead for monetary policy.