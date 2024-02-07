Alibaba posts revenue miss, hikes shares buyback program by $25 billion

Alibaba is operating in Suqian City, Jiangsu Province, China, on December 29, 2023.

Alibaba missed market expectations for revenue in the December quarter, but announced it is increasing the size of its share buyback program by $25 billion, sending shares to whipsaw after earnings were released.

U.S.-listed shares in the Chinese e-commerce giant were are one point more than 5% higher in pre-market trade, but turned slightly negative after.

Alibaba said the $25 billion increase is added to its share repurchase program through the end of March 2027, bringing the total available under the scheme to $35.3 billion.

The announcement comes as Alibaba released financial results for its December quarter.

Here's how Alibaba did in its fiscal third quarter, compared to LSEG estimates:

Revenue: 260.35 billion Chinese yuan ($36.6 billion) versus 262.07 billion yuan expected.

Revenue missed expectations, growing just 5% year-over-year, logging a slowdown from the previous quarters as growth in the company's China e-commerce business and cloud computing division remained slow.