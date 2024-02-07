U.S. engineer contacted China before stealing missile tracking tech, DOJ says

A deactivated Titan II nuclear intercontinental ballistic missile, or ICBM, is seen in a silo at the Titan Missile Museum in Green Valley, Arizona, May 12, 2015.

Federal prosecutors charged an engineer who worked at a Los Angeles-area company with stealing trade secret technologies developed for use by the U.S. government in space to detect nuclear missile launches and track ballistic and hypersonic missiles, the Department of Justice said Wednesday.

The DOJ said the technology allegedly stolen by 57-year-old Chenguang Gong would be "dangerous to U.S. national security if obtained by international actors."

Gong, who lives in San Jose, California, is a native of China who became an American citizen in 2011, prosecutors said. He was arrested Tuesday and is due to appear at a detention hearing later Wednesday.

Los Angeles U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada said Gong previously sought to provide the People's Republic of China with information that would help the nation's military.

Gong, from 2014 through 2022, submitted multiple applications for so-called "talent programs" run by the Chinese government while "being employed by several major U.S. technology companies and one of the world's largest defense contractors," a criminal complaint filed in Los Angeles federal court alleges.

The Chinese Talent Program Tracker is known to identify individuals located outside China who have skills and knowledge that can help transform the Chinese economy and bolster its military capabilities, the complaint said.

"In his submissions to the Talent Programs, Gong proposed projects that mirrored his work for several of these companies, and repeatedly touted that his proposals would be useful to China's military and that China did not yet have the technologies he was proposing to develop himself or share with Chinese companies," the complaint said.

"We know that foreign actors, including the PRC, are actively seeking to steal our technology," Estrada said in a statement, "but we will remain vigilant against this threat by safeguarding the innovations of American businesses and researchers."