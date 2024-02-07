Enphase CEO says solar industry poised to rebound on falling interest rates and rising utility costs

Enphase Energy sees light at the end of the tunnel this year for the solar market after the industry has taken a beating from high interest rates.

High rates have depressed demand for residential solar installations in 2023, leaving companies such as Enphase saddled with too much inventory. Enphase manufactures inverters that convert solar energy into electricity that is compatible with the grid.

CEO Badri Kothandaraman is forecasting the company will see a bottom in the first quarter this year and then start to recover in the second quarter as a stuffed inventory channel is cleared.

Kothandaraman said rising utility rates combined with falling interest rates should also provide tailwinds this year.

"Make no mistake, utility rates are going up," Kothandaraman told CNBC in an interview. "The interest rates are not going to be staying the same. People are finding better financial instruments like third-party leases."

"All of those won't move the market overnight but they are all steady steps to make sure that the industry will grow long term," he said.