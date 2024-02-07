Here are Jim Cramer’s rapid-fire takes on 5 stocks in the news Wednesday

Alibaba : Shares of the Chinese e-commerce giant fell more than 5% Wednesday in a volatile session as investors digested the company's earnings report. While Alibaba's revenue for its December quarter missed analyst estimates , the company increased its stock buyback program by $25 billion. "I think you should still buy Baba in light of the fact the Chinese government is panicking about their stocks," Jim Cramer said, referencing recent stimulus efforts in the country . CVS Health : Despite lowering its 2024 adjusted earnings outlook due to higher medical costs, shares of CVS Health climbed more than 3% Wednesday. In addition to its namesake pharmacy chain, CVS owns the health insurer Aetna. The medical expense issues weighing on Aetna have hurt its peers in the managed-care industry, too, such as Humana . "Aetna is better than people think, and I think that [CEO] Karen Lynch is better than people think," Jim said. "She has many levers that she can pull now." New York Community Bancorp : Moody's Investor Service downgraded the regional bank's credit rating to junk, roughly a week after NYCB reported a surprise fourth-quarter loss and cut its dividend payout. Shares of NYCB tumbled 10% on Wednesday to below $4 each. The stock has lost more than 60% of its value in recent days. In an attempt to boost investor confidence, NYCB elevated its chairman to new role and provided an update on customer deposits. However, "you can't boost confidence once you cut your dividend," Jim said, adding that "you can't buy" shares of NYCB right now. Within the financial sector, the CNBC Investing Club owns shares of Wells Fargo and Morgan Stanley . Uber Technologies : The ride-hailing and food-delivery provider delivered strong fourth-quarter results Wednesday , beating Wall Street expectations on sales and earnings per share. Shares of Uber edged lower Wednesday, to around $70 each. "Uber comes under the category of, 'Tell me something I don't know,'" Jim said. "It was an amazing quarter. ... Wait a day and buy Uber because the stock is very good." Roblox : Video-game platform Roblox also topped Wall Street estimates with its fourth-quarter results Wednesday. The company's loss per share of 52 cents was better than the 55-cent-a-share loss expected by analysts, according to LSEG. Meanwhile, its quarterly revenue, or bookings, totaled a record $1.13 billion. "It's a bookings story, and the bookings were good. That's how you have to look at it," Jim said. Shares of Roblox jumped 6% Wednesday, to around $43 each.