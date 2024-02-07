74% of Americans are confident they'll be able to retire by 64—here's how much they'll need to save each month

Many Americans want to retire before turning 65, and they're pretty optimistic about achieving that goal.

Nearly three quarters of American adults — 74% — are confident they'll be able to retire at 64, per New York Life's recent "Wealth Watch" survey. The life insurance firm polled around 2,200 people of various ages, genders, races and educational backgrounds.

However, only 41% of respondents currently have money saved for retirement. Even fewer say they have a retirement saving strategy in place, per the survey.

But they may want to make a plan sooner rather than later. The average American thinks they'll need around $1.3 million to retire comfortably, according to Northwestern Mutual's "Planning and Progress" study.

Taking that into account, CNBC calculated how much you would need to save each month in order to retire at 64 with $1.3 million. These calculations assume a beginning balance of $0 and starting ages of 21, 25 and 30. The calculations don't factor in common, but unpredictable, life events such as layoffs, promotions or market volatility.

And since experts typically say you should aim to save 15% of your annual income for retirement, CNBC calculated the yearly income you would need in order to reach a 10% and 15% savings rate.