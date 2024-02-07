'Loud budgeting' is having a moment — here's how to take advantage of it

TikTok's latest financial trend, "loud budgeting," can be as simple as saying "Hey, I don't want to spend money right now," Lukas Battle explained on CNBC's "Power Lunch."

The concept encourages consumers to take control of their finances and be vocal about making money-conscious decisions, rather than modeling purchase behaviors after celebrities and their bottomless pockets — and financial experts love it.

Battle, a comedian and writer who first coined the term loud budgeting, said his idea has been largely met with relief, which is why it has proved popular.

"There's a lot of pressure to spend especially when you are seeing so many products being advertised to you all the time or lifestyles that aren't very attainable," he said.

More from Personal Finance:

The ‘mob wife’ trend is easier on the wallet

Stylist Allison Bornstein: Forget quiet luxury

What to know before taking advice from TikTok

Just months ago, we were coveting Gwyneth Paltrow's "quiet luxury" courtroom style with $1,450 black Prada boots and a $300 Smythson notebook while justifying such expensive purchases using "girl math."

Alternatively, "loud budgeting'" is centered around the everyday person, or the "average Joe," according to Battle's viral TikTok video.

"Let's send a message to corporations about the national inflation level. Let's take a stand," Battle said in the video.

"It's not 'I don't have enough,' it's 'I don't want to spend,'" Battle added.

In fact, the truly ultrarich are less interested in conspicuous consumption, he contends. In that way, loud budgeting is "it's almost more chic, more stylish, more of a flex."