'None of these candidates' defeats Nikki Haley in Nevada Republican primary, NBC News projects

Republican presidential candidate, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks during a campaign rally at the Indigo Hall and Events venue on Feb. 5, 2024 in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

Former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley lost Nevada's Republican presidential primary to "none of these candidates," NBC News projected.

Haley was the only Republican candidate on the ballot Tuesday, but she was not the only choice on the ballot. Nevada voters also had the option of voting for "none of these candidates." Votes were still being tallied in the wee hours of Wednesday morning.

Former President Donald Trump was not on the ballot, and there will not be any delegates awarded from Tuesday's results.

Behind the state's primary-plus-caucus schedule this year is a rift between Nevada's Republican Party and its Democratic-controlled state legislature.

It began in 2021, when the legislature enacted a new election law requiring the state to hold a primary elections. The move was an attempt to shift away from the caucus format and give more people the chance to participate in the nominating contests.

But the Nevada Republican Party opposed the change, and it opted instead to hold its own caucuses and effectively ignore the primary.

As a result, Republicans are competing in two different presidential contests in Nevada this week — though only the caucus winner will be allotted the delegates to put towards the 1,215 needed to win the nomination.