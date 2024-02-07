Renewables giant Orsted exits several offshore wind markets, pauses dividend after turbulent year

Burbo Bank, Liverpool Bay, England, viewed from the sea turbines on Burbo wind farm off the UK coast.

Danish renewables giant Orsted on Wednesday announced plans to cut jobs, pause its dividend payouts to shareholders and exit several offshore wind markets after a tumultuous year of rising costs.

Orsted, the world's largest offshore wind developer, said it planned to take steps "to become a leaner and more efficient" organization following a year marked by "substantial challenges."

These measures include a reduction of as many as 800 jobs worldwide, a pause for dividends for the financial years 2023 to 2025 and a retreat from markets in Norway, Spain and Portugal.

Shares of Orsted traded 1% lower at 11 a.m. London time (6 a.m. ET).

The Copenhagen-listed stock price has fallen more than 40% over the last 12 months, with the company beset by challenges facing the broader wind industry. Supply chain disruption and higher interest rates sent wind energy stocks tumbling last year.

"Despite a year with strong underlying business progress, 2023 marked a year with substantial challenges for Ørsted," Mads Nipper, chief executive of Orsted, said in a statement.

Nipper said the company's financial results had been "adversely affected" by impairments on U.S. offshore projects taken in the third quarter of 2023.

Orsted canceled two major offshore wind farm projects in the U.S. late last year, citing high inflation, rising interest rates and supply chain bottlenecks.