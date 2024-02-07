How to stop obsessing about work all the time—rest is 'only one piece of the puzzle', psychologist says

It's an unfortunate reality that once you're finally out of the office, off the clock, unreachable by the powers that be (your boss), is exactly when you start over analyzing every detail of your work day.

You might find that you stress about your job more when you're laying in bed or watching Netflix than you do when you're actually working.

There's a simple explanation for this, according to Guy Winch, a psychologist and host of the TED Talk "How to turn off work thoughts during your free time."

"We are really busy when we are working and we don't have a lot of time to reflect on what's upsetting us," Winch says. "We tend to do that when we have a lull. And that tends to be outside of work."

The key to stifling these intrusive thoughts and fully recovering from a stressful work day isn't resting, he says, but keeping your mind actively focused on something else.

"People think of recovery as rest," Winch says. "We just plant ourselves in front of a screen of any size and zone out. While resting is useful and important, it's only one piece of the puzzle. Recovering also requires us to recharge."