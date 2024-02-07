Ukraine war live updates: Tucker Carlson teases interview with Vladimir Putin; Russia launches missiles strikes on major cities

Ukrainian rescuers and medical staff work next to a residential building damaged as a result of a missile attack in Kyiv on February 7, 2024, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. A Russian missile attack on Ukraine on February 7, 2024 killed one man in the southern city of Mykolaiv and injured at least six in Kyiv, where part of the city lost power.

Ukrainian air defense forces said 20 Russian missiles had been destroyed over Kyiv and on their approach to the city early Wednesday morning.

Describing the latest attack as "the third missile attack on Kyiv in 2024," the city's military administration said on Telegram that Russia had used a variety of cruise missiles to target the capital.

"The enemy used Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 cruise missiles launched from Tu-95MS strategic bombers from the territory of the Russian Federation. The air raid alert in the capital lasted almost 3 hours. The missiles entered the capital in several waves from different directions," Serhiy Popko, the head of the Kyiv city military administration, noted.

According to preliminary data, a fire broke out in a multi-story residential building and a service station as a result of a rocket strike in the Holosiivskyi district, he added. "Cars caught fire, power lines were damaged," he noted. It's uncertain if any missiles directly hit structures or if damage was caused by falling missile debris.

At least six people were injured in the attack on Kyiv this morning, Kyiv's Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram.

"In total, six people have been injured in the capital as a result of the enemy attack. Three - in Dniprovskyi district, two of them were hospitalized. And three from Holosiivskyi district were taken to the hospital," he said. Power grids were also damaged in Dniprovskyi district.

— Holly Ellyatt