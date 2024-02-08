Apple calls its Vision Pro a ‘spatial computer’—here’s what that means

Apple says the Vision Pro uses a three-dimensional interface that makes users feel as if the digital content they're viewing, whether it be a movie or their social media feed, is present in their physical world, rather than limited to their phone or tablet screen.

Think of "spatial computing" as an umbrella term that refers to merging the digital world with the physical world in a seamless way.

Instead, Apple refers to the Vision Pro as a "spatial computer." If you don't know what that means, you're not alone.

If you're in the U.S. and have an extra $3,500 lying around, you can now get Apple's latest gadget, the Vision Pro — but don't call it a virtual reality headset.

While both augmented reality and virtual reality fall under the spatial computing umbrella, the two terms refer to different user experiences.

With virtual reality, you're fully immersed in a digitally simulated, 3D world that's also interactive, Louis Rosenberg, a computer scientist and entrepreneur who has spent over 30 years working and innovating in the augmented and virtual reality sector, tells CNBC Make It. Rosenberg also co-authored a new book titled "Our Next Reality: How the AI-powered Metaverse Will Reshape the World," coming out in March.

"It's not like watching a 3D movie. It replaces the physical reality around you, and you interact with it," he says.

On the other hand, augmented reality is when digital content is overlaid onto the real world, typically by using your phone's camera or AR glasses.

Think of the mobile game Pokémon Go, which used AR technology to allow users to view virtual Pokémon on their phones, making it appear as if those Pokémon were in the player's physical location.

"You get the idea that there's a Pokémon monster in your environment, but there's no suspension of disbelief. You don't really believe it's there, but it gives you a sense of putting virtual content into your real world," Rosenberg says.

While the Vision Pro combines aspects of both augmented reality and virtual reality, its unique operating system, which allows users to interact with and control apps with their fingers and eyes, is what makes it a spatial computer as opposed to simply being a mixed reality headset, Rosenberg says.

"I think Apple's goal is to highlight the fact that it has additional capabilities that go toward productivity, and they're also distancing themselves from their competitors by branding it differently," he says.

Apple is positioning the Vision Pro as a full-on computer that could work as an alternative to your desktop or laptop, instead of a device that's mainly used for entertainment, he adds.