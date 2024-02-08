Founder of $1 billion startup says mom gave her $5,000 after college, then cut her off: ‘It forced me to start hustling’

When Gregg Renfrew was a year out of college and racking up credit card debt, she called her mom for help — only to be told, bluntly, "Well, it's time to get a new job."

The tough-love lesson in financial independence pushed her to be more mindful of her spending and income, says Renfrew, 55, the CEO and founder of billion-dollar clean beauty startup Beautycounter. "Living in fear of not being able to pay my bills — having literally no idea — it forced me to start hustling," she tells CNBC Make It.

Upon graduating from the University of Vermont in 1990, Renfrew's mother gave her two gifts, she says: a monogrammed black briefcase and a check for $5,000. The check was enough to cover "first and last month's rent on an apartment in New York," along with some work clothes and other odds and ends for someone just starting a career, she says.

Renfrew was free to do whatever she wanted with the money, but her mother was adamant that she wouldn't receive any more financial support.

Less than a year after moving to the city, she "immediately racked up credit card bills," owing more than $1,000 on her American Express card, she says. Her mother, a real estate executive at the time, "absolutely could have bailed me out," she adds.

Instead, her mom instructed her to find a way to make enough money to pay off her own debts. While Renfrew was "frustrated" with that response at the time, she now says she was lucky to get any sort of head start from her parents.

"I was fortunate to have a debt-free education and to receive any money," says Renfrew. "A lot of people don't have either of those things."