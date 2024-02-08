Biden says 'my memory is fine,' disputes special counsel's report in national address

President Joe Biden in a televised address Thursday evening disputed a special counsel's claims that he willfully retained classified material at his Delaware home, and that he exhibited poor memory during an investigation of that material.

"My memory has not gotten worse," Biden told reporters hours after the release of special counsel Robert Hurt's report. "My memory is fine."

Biden visibly angry at Hur's claim that he could not remember the year his son Beau Biden died, saying that when he was asked a question about that year "I thought to myself [it] wasn't any of their damn business."

"I don't need anyone. I don't need anyone to remind me when he passed away," Biden said.

The president also said, "I've seen the headlines since the report was released about my willful retention of documents. This these assertions not only misleading, they're just plain wrong."

Hur's report did say Biden willfully retained the classified documents.

But Biden noted that Hur elsewhere in the same report wrote "there is in fact a shortage of evidence" that the president willfully retained classified material related to Afghanistan.

On another page in the report, Biden said, Hur wrote, "The decision to decline criminal charges was straightforward. The evidence suggests that Mr. Biden did not willfully retain these documents."

