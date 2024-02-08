This is the No. 1 reason people get divorced, says Kim Kardashian's high-powered divorce lawyer 

If you've followed any celebrity divorce in the last 30 years, you've probably caught a glimpse of Laura Wasser's career.

Wasser, a divorce attorney at Wasser, Cooperman & Mandles and the chief of evolution at Divorce.com, has represented Kim Kardashian, Britney Spears and Ariana Grande.

Celebrity divorces aren't all that different from civilian divorces, she says.

"I always say divorce is the great equalizer," Wasser says. "People experience the same fear and heartache, regardless of whether they are a celebrity or not."

The most common reason people choose to dissolve their union, famous or not, is also the same.

"The reason people get divorced is because they don't communicate," Wasser says.

This issue might manifest as, for example, extramarital affairs or unhealthy drinking habits, but the inability to communicate is usually the root of the problem.