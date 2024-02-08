Cramer's Lightning Round: AbbVie is 'a very good company'

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Oxford Lane Capital's year-to-date stock performance.

Oxford Lane Capital : "We don't know if they're any good at credit, and we don't know what they own. I like the concept, and in that sense, I think I would look at Blackstone, because they really know how to do it."

MercadoLibre : "I was an original investor in Mercado Libre, and I have never once abandoned it. Those people are incredibly smart."

Freeport-McMoRan : "I think it could go up a couple of points, once the Chinese start manipulating their market higher, but that's all you're going to get from them. We have to go higher quality."

AbbVie : "...It's a very good company."