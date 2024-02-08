Mad Money

Monday - Friday, 6:00 - 7:00 PM ET

Mad Money

Cramer's Lightning Round: AbbVie is 'a very good company'

Julie Coleman@itsjuliecoleman
WATCH LIVE
Key Points
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Stock Chart IconStock chart icon
hide content
Oxford Lane Capital's year-to-date stock performance.

Oxford Lane Capital: "We don't know if they're any good at credit, and we don't know what they own. I like the concept, and in that sense, I think I would look at Blackstone, because they really know how to do it."

Stock Chart IconStock chart icon
hide content
MercadoLibre's year-to-date stock performance.

MercadoLibre: "I was an original investor in Mercado Libre, and I have never once abandoned it. Those people are incredibly smart."

Stock Chart IconStock chart icon
hide content
Freeport-McMoRan's year-to-date stock performance.

Freeport-McMoRan: "I think it could go up a couple of points, once the Chinese start manipulating their market higher, but that's all you're going to get from them. We have to go higher quality."

Stock Chart IconStock chart icon
hide content
AbbVie's year-to-date stock performance.

AbbVie: "...It's a very good company."

Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com