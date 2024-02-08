Cramer's Lightning Round: AbbVie is 'a very good company'

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Oxford Lane Capital: "We don't know if they're any good at credit, and we don't know what they own. I like the concept, and in that sense, I think I would look at Blackstone, because they really know how to do it."
MercadoLibre: "I was an original investor in Mercado Libre, and I have never once abandoned it. Those people are incredibly smart."
Freeport-McMoRan: "I think it could go up a couple of points, once the Chinese start manipulating their market higher, but that's all you're going to get from them. We have to go higher quality."
AbbVie: "...It's a very good company."
