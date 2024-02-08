European markets head for higher open ahead of a slew of earnings
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.
European markets are heading for a positive open on Thursday as investors focus on a slew of earnings set to come from Unilever, Societe Generale, Maersk, Siemens and Adyen.
Regional markets retreated Wednesday amid ongoing uncertainty over the rate cut outlook.
Japan's Nikkei led gains in Asia-Pacific markets on Thursday, hitting fresh 34-year highs, after a report suggested the country's central bank would not aggressively tighten its monetary policy.
U.S. stock futures were little changed in overnight trading Wednesday after the S&P 500 finished the regular session on the brink of the 5,000 milestone. Investors will monitor fresh U.S. jobless claims data on Thursday to gauge the health of the labor market.
CNBC Pro: Nintendo's stock could rise by 30%, say analysts — if it overcomes these hurdles
Japanese video game company Nintendo's stock price could rise by over 30% in the next 12 months if its highly anticipated console proves a success and overcomes several hurdles, according to equity analyst David Gibson.
The gaming company could leverage its 130 million strong customer base to sell its next-generation devices. Its shares are traded in the United States, Germany and Japan.
CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.
— Ganesh Rao
CNBC Pro: Asset manager names one under-the-radar market to buy when times are bad, giving 6 stock picks
Concerns over worsening geopolitical tensions, volatility in corporate earnings and uncertainty on when the U.S. Federal Reserve will cut interest rates have sent some investors on the hunt for safe-haven assets – and markets – to put their money in.
One European index stands out to portfolio manager Carla Bänziger even in a falling market, thanks to the "decent valuations" of its large and small- mid-cap stocks.
"People recommend investing in [this] market during uncertain periods – like if you are expecting a recession. For retail investors, I think it would make sense to have part of your investments in [these] equities to balance out any volatility in the market," the portfolio manager said, naming six stocks to invest in.
CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.
— Amala Balakrishner
European markets: Here are the opening calls
European markets are set to open in positive territory Thursday.
The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 9 points higher at 7,635, Germany's DAX up 30 points at 16,941, France's CAC up 9 points at 7,619 and Italy's FTSE MIB 27 points higher at 31,130, according to data from IG.
Earnings are set to come from Unilever, Societe Generale, Maersk, Siemens and Adyen.
— Holly Ellyatt