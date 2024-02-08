European markets head for higher open ahead of a slew of earnings

European markets are heading for a positive open on Thursday as investors focus on a slew of earnings set to come from Unilever, Societe Generale, Maersk, Siemens and Adyen.

Regional markets retreated Wednesday amid ongoing uncertainty over the rate cut outlook.

Japan's Nikkei led gains in Asia-Pacific markets on Thursday, hitting fresh 34-year highs, after a report suggested the country's central bank would not aggressively tighten its monetary policy.

U.S. stock futures were little changed in overnight trading Wednesday after the S&P 500 finished the regular session on the brink of the 5,000 milestone. Investors will monitor fresh U.S. jobless claims data on Thursday to gauge the health of the labor market.