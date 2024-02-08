Jim Cramer says chip designer Arm Holdings up more than 55% is still a buy. Here's why

PayPal : Shares tumbled 10% Thursday after the financial technology company issued earnings guidance that came up short of Wall Street expectations. PayPal is in the midst of a turnaround plan, but it appears the progress may come slower than expected, Jim Cramer said Thursday. "A lot of us were hoping for a little quicker fix." Arm Holdings : Shares surged more than 55% following a better-than-expected December quarter and strong sales and profit guidance for its current three-month period. The chip designer — whose intellectual property is used in most smartphones and Apple computer processors, among other places — is benefitting from the growth of artificial intelligence applications. "I know this is strange, but you can still buy it," Jim said of Arm's stock, noting there's a growing push to bring more Arm-based chips into personal computers. "This is a land grab for every single device, and they will win," he said. The CNBC Investing Club owns Apple, as well as other Arm customers including Nvidia and Amazon . Ralph Lauren : The luxury clothing retailer delivered better-than-expected third-quarter earnings, fueled by strength in the U.S. and, surprisingly, China, where sales were up more than 30% in the three months ended Dec. 30. "This is a timeless brand, and it's showing its timelessness right now," Jim said. Hershey : Shares jumped 6% despite the chocolate candy and snack maker issuing weak forward guidance alongside its fourth-quarter earnings report. Hershey is grappling with high cocoa prices, a key input for the company. "I happen to like that stock very much," Jim said, suggesting any relief on cocoa prices would be a major positive this year. Kellanova : The maker of Pringles, Pop-Tarts and Cheez-Its saw organic sales rise 7% on annual basis in its fourth quarter, better than expectations, thanks to pricing increases. Kellanova, which split its Kellogg cereal division into a separate publicly traded firm in October, also reaffirmed its 2024 guidance. The rise of GLP-1 weight-loss drugs from Eli Lilly , a longtime Investing Club holding, and Novo Nordisk remains something to watch for food companies like Kellanova, Jim said. "If you really do believe GLP-1s are going to be universal, then there will be less of their product bought," Jim said.