New Kia Carnival minivan will be offered as a hybrid and maintain its SUV design

CHICAGO – Kia Motors is adding a hybrid model to its Carnival minivan to meet increasing consumer demand for the technology and assist in meeting tightening federal fuel economy standards.

Hybrids are a growing option for automakers as they strive to make vehicles more efficient and avoid costly federal fuel economy and emissions standards. They're also less expensive and a less dramatic adjustment for consumers who want to go greener but aren't ready to purchase all-electric vehicles.

EV sales have been slower than expected in the U.S. auto industry.

Hybrid vehicles typically include a traditional internal combustion engine combined with EV technologies such as an electric motor and small battery. They function like traditional vehicles and do not need to be plugged in like EVs or plug-in hybrid electric vehicles.

The Carnival hybrid, announced at the Chicago Auto Show, is expected to go on sale alongside an updated version of the traditional minivan in the summer. Both models feature updated styling and interior technologies compared with the current model, which made waves in the family hauler segment for its SUV-inspired design when it was introduced in 2021.