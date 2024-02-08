Here's a ‘really simple’ way to change people’s minds, says Wharton persuasion expert: It makes people 30% likelier to say yes

Asking someone for help can feel like a burdensome request. Asking for a helper tells the other person that you respect their expertise, flattering them into agreement.

That's just one example of turning "options into identities," says Jonah Berger, a marketing professor at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. It's a "really simple" trick with a big impact, he adds: Requesting helpers instead of help, for example, can make people up to 30% more likely to act.

People often feel too busy to do what they're "supposed to" do, whether that's going to the gym or voting each November — unless it gives them a chance to showcase a positive part of their identity.

"Framing actions as opportunities to claim desired identities will make people more likely to do them," Berger tells CNBC Make It. "If voting becomes an opportunity to show myself and others that I am voter, I'm more likely to do it."

The strategy can motivate people to enact positive behaviors and avoid negative ones, Berger says. Coaches, teachers and parents often use this tactic to motivate groups.

"Cheating is bad, but being a cheater is worse. Losing is bad, being a loser is worse," says Berger.