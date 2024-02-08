Ukraine war live updates: Tucker Carlson reportedly leaves Russia; Kyiv silent on ex-Fox News host's interview request after criticism

"But at least it is contrastingly different from the position of traditional Anglo-Saxon media," he added.

"He has a position that differs from the others. It is in no way pro-Russian, it is not pro-Ukrainian, it is rather pro-American," Peskov added.

"Yes, I can confirm this," the Kremlin's Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday. "As soon as it [the interview] is prepared, it will be released," he told reporters, according to TASS news agency.

Carlson lambasted Western media as he laid out his reasons for interviewing Putin, saying they "lie" to their readers and views and do so "mostly by omission." Carlson also said he was defending freedom of speech. He also claimed that no one had "bothered" to interview the Russian president.

The comments echo those made by Carlson in Moscow on Tuesday. Announcing his interview with Putin, Carlson said "we are not here because we love Vladimir Putin. We are here because we love the United States."

Peskov said Wednesday that "Mister Carlson is wrong" about the Kremlin not receiving interview requests from foreign media but said he couldn't be expected to know that.

The Kremlin receives "lot of requests for interviews with the president," Peskov said, "but, basically, when it comes to the countries of the collective West, we are talking about large online media, traditional television channels, large newspapers, which cannot boast of attempts to at least look impartial in terms of coverage. These are all media that take an exclusively one-sided position," he said.

"Of course, there is no desire to communicate with such media, and there is hardly any point in this, it is unlikely that there can be any benefit from this," he added.

Russia's media landscape is tightly-controlled by the Kremlin and is consistently careful to orchestrate favorable coverage (and to omit any criticism) of Russia's leadership. It's also rare for Western media outlets to be granted an audience with Putin and many foreign journalists have been expelled from Russia.

Aside from the repression of media freedoms, freedom of speech is frequently under attack in Russia and censorship has only increased since the war started almost two years ago; expressions of anti-war sentiment can lead to arrest in Russia, with legislation making any perceived "disinformation" about Russia's armed forces a criminal offence.

— Holly Ellyatt