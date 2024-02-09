Japan's Nikkei sets fresh 34-year highs; most Asian markets are closed for Lunar New Year holiday

YUNCHENG, CHIAN - FEBRUARY 8, 2024 - Visitors enjoy lanterns during the Dragon Year Lantern Festival at Nanfeng Square in Yuncheng city, North China's Shanxi Province, Feb. 8, 2024.

Most Asia-Pacific markets will be partially or fully closed Friday as the region enters the Lunar New Year holiday period.

China, South Korea and Taiwan's markets will be shut, while Singapore and Hong Kong will see a half day of trading.

Japan's Nikkei 225 breached the 37,000 mark for the first time in 34 years, rising 0.64%, while the Topix traded close to the flatline.

Overnight in the U.S. the S&P 500 finished little changed on Thursday after briefly topping the 5,000 milestone for the first time on record.

The broad-based index edged up 0.06% to finish at 4,997.91 after reaching a high of 5,000.40.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.13%, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.24%.

Earnings remained investors' top focus area, with Disney surging 11.5% after beating quarterly earnings estimates and raising its forecast. Chipmaker and designer Arm jumped 47.9% after reporting stronger-than-expected earnings and providing an upbeat profit forecast.

— CNBC's Samantha Subin and Yun Li contributed to this report