Costco has replaced Trader Joe's as America's favorite supermarket

Trader Joe's has lost the top spot as America's favorite supermarket chain.

That's according to the annual American Customer Satisfaction Index Retail and Consumer Shipping Study. Despite receiving the same score it got in 2023, the Monrovia, Calif.-based supermarket is now in fourth place behind the three chains tied for first: Costco, Publix and H-E-B

Rounding out the top five is the Walmart-owned wholesale retailer Sam's Club.

The index gives chains a satisfaction score out of 100, based on factors including a store's layout and hours, merchandise selection, courtesy and helpfulness of staff as well as speed of the checkout process.

The scores were calculated based on interviews with 40,264 customers between January and December of 2023. Those customers were asked to evaluate their recent experiences at the nation's biggest chains.