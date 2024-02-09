Mad Money

Cramer's Lighting Round: Allstate is a buy

Julie Coleman@itsjuliecoleman
Key Points
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Hawkins' year-to-date stock performance.

Hawkins: "Yes...I think the stock is a buy."

PayPal's year-to-date stock performance.

PayPal: "You should be worried...You're getting a chance to do a little [ka-ching ka-ching]."

Kimberly-Clark's year-to-date stock performance.

Kimberly-Clark: "The numbers were not great, I have to admit...I think the company is in the midst of a turn, but it's not going as quickly as I'd like."

Allstate's year-to-date stock performance.

Allstate: "Buy Allstate."

CVS's year-to-date stock performance.

CVS: "It's a very big turn. I think it's going to work. It's not going to happen over night...I am a believer."

Lennar's year-to-date stock performance.

Lennar: "Lennar is so good...Lennar goes higher."

