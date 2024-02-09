Jim Cramer praises Cloudflare's earnings, but prefers this cybersecurity play instead

Cloudflare : The cloud software company grew revenues by 32% on an annual basis in the three months ended Dec. 31, its largest gain since 2012. The stock surged around 23% in Friday's session. "This a reacceleration of earnings," Jim Cramer said. "They got some very big contracts, including the Department of Commerce. They are doing far more cybersecurity work, and that's really what their bailiwick is. It's working." The CNBC Investing Club's preferred cybersecurity stock is Palo Alto Networks . Coinbase Global : Shares of the cryptocurrency trading platform rose more than 6% Friday as bitcoin prices topped $47,000 each for the first time since March 2022 . "They all trade together," Jim said, referring to crypto-related equities and digital currencies. "Bitcoin had a dramatic down, and now it's resurrecting itself." PepsiCo : The soda and snack maker's fourth-quarter earnings per share beat Wall Street expectations, but sales came up light versus estimates and fell on a year-over-year basis. Pepsi shares fell nearly 3% Friday. "Going back to the office has really hurt" Pepsi, Jim said, because consumption habits have shifted away from the home toward more on-the-go situations, like buying snacks and drinks at convenience stores. "Pepsi is a really good company. [Its stock price] just ran a lot" recently before earnings," he said. Affirm Holdings : Shares tumbled more than 8% Friday despite the buy-now-pay-later company issuing better-than-expected quarterly earnings and revenue after the bell Thursday. "The long knives are out for Max Levchin," Jim said, referring to Affirm's CEO and co-founder. "He did all the numbers and then some."