Melatonin is a better sleep aid than magnesium, expert says—but neither supplement is a cure-all

A third of Americans are getting "fair" or "poor" sleep at night, according to a 2022 Gallup survey, and the list of remedies people are using for sleep is constantly growing — from sleepy girl mocktails to listening to true crime podcasts before bed.

Two supplements stand out as popular means for Americans to use with the goal of good quality sleep: magnesium and melatonin. But is one more effective than the other?

Between the two, a melatonin supplement is more likely to help you sleep at night than magnesium, according to Shelby Harris, a licensed clinical psychologist and director of sleep health at Sleepopolis.

"Magnesium supplements might be helpful for prompting sleep, but the reality is that this hasn't been routinely proven in research to know for certain," Harris tells CNBC Make It.

"Melatonin is the most common natural sleep aid that can help gradually shift the body's circadian rhythm when taken properly."

But experts, including Harris, agree that you're far better off getting melatonin and magnesium from foods than supplements. You shouldn't take any new supplement without speaking with your doctor first, Harris notes, because they aren't closely regulated in the U.S.

And "if a person has an underlying sleep disorder, it's best to speak with a doctor for proper evaluation and treatment. Melatonin is not effective at treating most sleep disorders."