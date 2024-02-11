Istanbul was the most-visited city in the world with over 20 million international travelers in 2023

In December, Euromonitor International released its annual list of the Top 100 City Destinations in the world for 2023. The report compared cities using 55 metrics across six categories, including tourism infrastructure, health and safety, sustainability, tourism performance, and more.

Euromonitor International's analysis also included a top 10 ranking of global cities based on the number of international arrivals.



"International travel has continued to make a strong recovery in 2023 with 38% growth in terms of number of trips, projected to reach 1.3 billion by the end of the year," the report states.

New York City was the only destination in the United States to make Euromonitor International's top 10 list. The Big Apple saw 11 million arrivals, a 24% growth from 2022 to 2023.



"Consumers are expected to look for value for money travel propositions when booking travel. This, in turn, will drive consumer demand for intraregional travel, especially as travel purchases are frequently discretionary," Nadejda Popova, Senior Manager at Euromonitor International says of the report's findings. "Travelers will continue to favor authentic and local experiences in addition to sustainable tourism alternatives."