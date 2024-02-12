Barbara Corcoran says 'forget about Florida' and look elsewhere in the U.S. to buy a home

While previous generations looked forward to moving and retiring to Florida, the younger population is setting their sights on other places. Gen Zers and millennials are relocating to different cities and states across the U.S. and it's a decision that real estate mogul Barbara Corcoran supports.

In a 2023 "Elvis Duran Show" interview, Corcoran was asked if she thought Florida was still a good place to move and buy a house. Corcoran suggested looking outside of the Sunshine State.

With over 40 years of experience in the business and as a multi-property owner, the "Shark Tank" star knows a thing or new about buying a home.

"Go anywhere that has a poor school district where prices are really low," she said. Though Corcoran did note that strategy is best for people who aren't looking for a place to raise a family and want a cheaper property with potentially high value.

"Go anywhere in the South other than the hot spots. There's always a cheap house to buy, always. But not Florida, forget about Florida," she added.

One Southern state that is growing in popularity is Texas. The state was the No. 1 state Americans moved to in 2023, according to U-Haul.

The Southern state has become a growing base for different industries, including tech and aerospace. As of 2022, Texas leads the nation as home to the most Fortune 500 companies.