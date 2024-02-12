Mad Money

Monday - Friday, 6:00 - 7:00 PM ET

Mad Money

Cramer's Lightning Round: Affirm is a buy

Julie Coleman@itsjuliecoleman
Key Points
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Vertiv's year-to-date stock performance.

Vertiv: "One of the great performers of our time."

General Dynamics' year-to-date stock performance.

General Dynamics: "I like that CEO, it's just terrific. I think you stick with the thing."

C3.ai's year-to-date stock performance.

C3.ai: "That's Tom Siebel, I happen to like Tom. I don't see any earnings there...I can't recommend a stock that has no earnings."

Altimmune's year-to-date stock performance.

Altimmune: "It does seem like they have something...It's good spec, but that's what it is, it's spec."

Affirm's year-to-date stock performance.

Affirm: "You've got a winner with Affirm [buy, buy, buy!].

Darling Ingredients' year-to-date stock performance.

Darling Ingredients: "Darling is a really interesting company, but the stock keeps going down. It's too inexpensive to go, I'm going to leave it like that."

