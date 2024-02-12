Cramer's Lightning Round: Affirm is a buy

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Vertiv's year-to-date stock performance.

Vertiv : "One of the great performers of our time."

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon General Dynamics' year-to-date stock performance.

General Dynamics : "I like that CEO, it's just terrific. I think you stick with the thing."

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon C3.ai's year-to-date stock performance.

C3.ai : "That's Tom Siebel, I happen to like Tom. I don't see any earnings there...I can't recommend a stock that has no earnings."

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Altimmune's year-to-date stock performance.

Altimmune : "It does seem like they have something...It's good spec, but that's what it is, it's spec."

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Affirm's year-to-date stock performance.

Affirm : "You've got a winner with Affirm [buy, buy, buy!].

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Darling Ingredients' year-to-date stock performance.

Darling Ingredients : "Darling is a really interesting company, but the stock keeps going down. It's too inexpensive to go, I'm going to leave it like that."

watch now