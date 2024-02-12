Oil prices fall after rallying last week on escalating Middle East tensions

An emission comes out of a smoke stack at the Infineum oil refinery on February 6, 2024, in Linden, New Jersey.

Oil prices fell Monday after rallying more than 6% last week on escalating Middle East tensions.

The West Texas Intermediate contract for March was last down 72 cents, or 0.94%, to trade at $76.09 a barrel. The Brent contract for April was last trading at $81.37 a barrel, down 82 cents or 1%.

U.S. crude and the global benchmark popped last week after Israel rejected Hamas' proposal for a ceasefire and vowed to press on with its Gaza offensive to the southern city of Rafah, which is located on the border with Egypt.

"We're going to do it. We're going to get the remaining Hamas terrorist battalions in Rafah, which is the last bastion, but we're going to do it," Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told ABC's "This Week" in an interview that aired Sunday.