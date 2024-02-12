Americans have $1.13 trillion in credit card debt. Here are some expert tips to help pay yours off

watch now

Credit cards are the Achilles' heel for most people. Collectively, Americans now owe $1.13 trillion on their cards and the average balance per consumer is up to $6,360, both historic highs. Not only are more cardholders carrying debt from month to month but they are also increasingly falling behind on payments, recent reports show.

"Even though dealing with $1 trillion in credit card debt can be overwhelming, the reality is that this figure is expected to ascend," said Tomas Philipson, a professor of public policy studies at the University of Chicago and former acting chair of the White House Council of Economic Advisers. "Americans are still contending with lingering inflation and the ongoing rise in interest rates, which forces them to depend more heavily on credit cards," Philipson said. More from Personal Finance:

Average credit card balances jump 10% to a record $6,360

Credit card debt hits a 'staggering' $1.13 trillion

Americans can't pay an unexpected $1,000 expense Already, credit cards are one of the most expensive ways to borrow money. The average credit card charges a record high 20.74%, according to Bankrate. But there are proven pay-off strategies that work, experts also say. Here is their best advice for tackling that high-interest debt once and for all, including one analyst's "favorite tip."

2 ways to jump-start debt repayment

1. Try a 0% balance transfer credit card "My favorite tip is to sign up for a 0% balance transfer credit card," said Ted Rossman, senior industry analyst at Bankrate. Cards offering 12, 15 or even 21 months with no interest on transferred balances are out there, he added, and "these allow you to consolidate your high-cost debt onto a new card that won't charge interest for up to 21 months, in some cases." Those offers are "just about the best tool you have against credit card debt," added Matt Schulz, chief credit analyst at LendingTree.