Senators demand Mark Zuckerberg produce docs on Instagram's warning screens for illegal content

US Senator Ted Cruz (L), R-TX, speaks with Chairman Dick Durbin, D-IL, as Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson speaks during the Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on her nomination to become an Associate Justice of the US Supreme Court, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on March 23, 2022.

WASHINGTON — The Democratic chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee and one of its most senior Republicans escalated their demands Monday for information from Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg about Instagram's now shuttered "warning screens" for child sexual abuse material, according to a letter first obtained by CNBC.

Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois, the committee's chairman and Republican Ted Cruz of Texas gave Zuckerberg 11 days to produce a trove of records and responses related to a still-murky chapter in Instagram's history, and instructed the Facebook founder to preserve any records related to how the Meta platforms' algorithms handled CSAM.

The letter from Durbin and Cruz follows a contentious and emotional Judiciary Committee hearing last month, on social media and child sexual abuse material. There, Zuckerberg was repeatedly pushed into the spotlight by Republicans and Democrats alike.

Cruz used part of his allotted questioning time to grill the Meta CEO on a formerly available feature on Instagram, described as a "warning screen" that users needed to either heed or bypass before the social media platform would grant them access to view search results for terms likely to produce images of child sex abuse.

The warning screen option was removed in June of last year, but only after The Wall Street Journal reported on it and pressed the company for details about why it permitted the abusive content on the platform in the first place.

At the time, Instagram refused to tell The Journal when the warning screen option was first created, or why, or by whom.