Jim Cramer agrees with an upgrade of Lowe's – but likes this rival retailer even better

Rivian Automotive : Analysts at Barclays downgraded the electric vehicle maker to a hold-rating equivalent rating from overweight amid concerns about a broader slowdown in EV adoption. "I have to agree" with the call, Jim Cramer said Monday. "I think Rivian is terrific but they're going to have to raise money if sales slow down at all." The CNBC Investing Club has a position in automaker Ford . PepsiCo : Citigroup upgraded Pepsi to buy from neutral. The firm had been neutral on the stock for a year, but now believes a more achievable organic sales growth bar target has been set. "You've got to stay away from Pepsi," Jim said, noting he has concerns about sales in its Frito-Lay division, in particular. Lowe's : JPMorgan upgraded Lowe's to a buy-equivalent rating from neutral and added the home improvement retailer's stock to its analyst focus list ahead of its earnings report in the coming weeks. JPMorgan also boosted its price target to $265 per share from $210. "I thought that this was a very good call, and by the way I think Home Depot is even better," Jim said. Diamondback Energy : Diamondback on Monday announced its intention to buy Endeavor Energy, a privately held producer in the Permian Basin, in a deal valued at $26 billion. It's the latest deal in a recent wave of mergers-and-acquisitions among oil-and-gas companies. On Wall Street, Diamondback is "just a loved company," Jim said. The Investing Club's lone energy holding is Coterra Energy . Shopify , Datadog , Coca-Cola and Marriott International : All four companies are set to release their latest quarterly results Tuesday before the opening bell. Jim said he expects Shopify and Datadog's numbers to "be good," while he anticipates Coca-Cola's to be just "OK." Meanwhile, Marriott should be "excellent," he predicted.