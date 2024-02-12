Musk denies selling Starlink terminals to Russia after Kyiv alleges their use in occupied areas

Ukraine's main military intelligence agency accused Russian forces of using Starlink terminals produced by Elon Musk's SpaceX in occupied areas.

Starlink has been adamant that its satellite networks have never operated or been marketed in Russia, after its terminals were delivered to Ukraine following the February 2022 invasion, in order to facilitate battlefield communications for Ukrainian forces.

"A number of false news reports claim that SpaceX is selling Starlink terminals to Russia. This is categorically false," Musk posted Sunday on the X social media platform, which he also owns.

"To the best of our knowledge, no Starlinks have been sold directly or indirectly to Russia."

Kyiv's Main Directorate of Intelligence (GUR) claimed Sunday that there was mounting evidence of the equipment being used by Russian forces in the partially-occupied eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk.