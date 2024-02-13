10 best U.S. cities for single young professionals—New York and LA didn't make the list

New York is still the go-to city for recent college grads, but according to a new report single young professionals are looking elsewhere.

This month, Renthop released its ranking of the best U.S. cities for single young professionals. The top 100 most-populated cities in the country were ranked based on three factors:

Career: Job opportunities based on most recent metro unemployment rates, median nonfamily household income Cost of Living: Median rent, cost of groceries, cost of dining out Dating opportunities: Percentage of population between 20 and 34 years, percentage of single population, interest in dating

Major hubs like New York City and Los Angeles didn't even rank in the top 10. Los Angeles ranked No. 81, while New York City was named the worst city for single young professionals with a score of 34.73.

The Renthop report states that since New York City is one of the most expensive rental markets in the world, it is a less-than-ideal place for young professionals. The average rent in New York City is $3,400, according to Zillow.